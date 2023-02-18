Needham & Company LLC Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 23.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

