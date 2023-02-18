NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.08.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

