New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Energizer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 865,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

