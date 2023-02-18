New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,434 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

