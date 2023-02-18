New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $132.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

