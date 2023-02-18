New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,913 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

