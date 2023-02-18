New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,335 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ENVA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

