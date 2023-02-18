New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,033 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 1,272,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.