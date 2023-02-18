NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,219,897 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

