Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

