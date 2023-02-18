Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
See Also
