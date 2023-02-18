O Dell Group LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,224.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,975.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 786.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 750,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 710,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,991.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

