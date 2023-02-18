Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Okta by 49.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Okta by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 1.7 %

Okta stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

