Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

