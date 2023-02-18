ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $81.79 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

