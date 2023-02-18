OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after buying an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

