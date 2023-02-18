Oppenheimer Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $85.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.