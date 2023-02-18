Oppenheimer Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $760.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

