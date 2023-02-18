Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,897.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

