PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 98070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
PDFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.