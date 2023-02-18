PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 98070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

PDFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

