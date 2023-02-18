Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €186.82.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.