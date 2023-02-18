Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €186.82. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

