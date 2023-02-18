Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €199.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €186.82. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.