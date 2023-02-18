Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €215.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of €188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €186.82.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

