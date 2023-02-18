Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Premier were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

