Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 717854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

