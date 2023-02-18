PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PROG by 4,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

