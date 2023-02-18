Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $217,183,000 after purchasing an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $66.05.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.