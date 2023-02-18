Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Stock Up 4.4 %

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

