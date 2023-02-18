Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 41.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

