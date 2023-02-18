Prudential Financial Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 97.0% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 179,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 88,260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $159,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 32.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NIO

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

