Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 577,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,813 shares of company stock worth $27,667,033 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

MTSI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.