Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

