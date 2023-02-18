Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of DASH stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.