Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,032 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after buying an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

CCK stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

