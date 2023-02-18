Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,700 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Toast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toast by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOST stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

