Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,506,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $83.11 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.