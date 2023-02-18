PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

PTCT stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

