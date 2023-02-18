Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Cut by B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

