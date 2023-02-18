Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Decreased by National Bank Financial

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$69.01 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$78.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

