Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) vs. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Financial Comparison

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) and IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and IO Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A IO Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qualigen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.58%. IO Biotech has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.85%. Given IO Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and IO Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics $5.65 million 0.90 -$22.31 million ($5.30) -0.23 IO Biotech N/A N/A -$67.88 million N/A N/A

Qualigen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and IO Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics -361.16% -103.59% -73.16% IO Biotech N/A -39.97% -38.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of IO Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of IO Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IO Biotech beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. RAS-F3 is a small molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor for blocking RAS mutations that lead to tumor formation, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. The company was founded on March 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About IO Biotech

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.