Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

AMZN stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.