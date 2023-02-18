RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 5.0 %

RICK opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $766.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

