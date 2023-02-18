Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.14) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.25 and a 200-day moving average of €32.70.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.