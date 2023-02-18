Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.25 and a 200-day moving average of €32.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

