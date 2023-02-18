Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.94) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.70. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

