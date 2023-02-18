Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €46.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($49.46) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday.

Renault Trading Down 3.1 %

Renault stock opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.70. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

