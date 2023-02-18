Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,843 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

