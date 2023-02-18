Research Analysts Set Expectations for CCL Industries Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

