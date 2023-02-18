Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ondas Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ondas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Ondas has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,506.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 137,869 shares of company stock valued at $242,981 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Articles

