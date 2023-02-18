Research Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

