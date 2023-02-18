Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REZI opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

